FIT WebQoof: Is There a More ‘Virulent Strain’ of the Coronavirus?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, some states and cities seem to be more severely impacted. While multiple reasons could be at play for this, a theory that has come up is that a more ‘virulent’ or deadlier strain of the novel coronavirus may be responsible for the difference in severity.

A PTI report quoted doctors in Indore as saying, “We have a feeling the strain is definitely more virulent in Indore belt. We have discussed this with the NIV and will be sending samples for them to compare by extraction of virus genome.”

Similar reports were published for Gujarat’s high number of cases and to explain India’s death rates - where the low mortality in the country was attributed to a ‘less virulent’ strain of the virus.

But do such variations in the virus’ virulence exist? FIT spoke to two leading virologists who said that there is no basis to show that a particular mutation of the virus is deadlier than the other. Let’s evaluate the evidence.