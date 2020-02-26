FIT Webqoof: Mutton Livestock Infected With Virus? It’s Fake

  • hamburger-icon
Claim:

A video showing fifty goats infected with what is being called an unknown virus in a market in Ajmer has gone viral. Here's how the video is being shared:

An unknown virus has spread in the mutton livestock market in India, so avoid consuming goat mutton. Share this video & message with family & friends. 🦌🚫🚱

FIT spoke to Dr. Ajay Arora, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Ajmer who said in none of the markets selling mutton in Ajmer, has any such virus been found. He calls the video fake.

Every four-six months this viral video starts recirculating but there is no truth to it. It’s fake. Even the visuals of the market do not match that of any market in Ajmer.
Dr. Ajay Arora, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Ajmer

The viral video is being circulated on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. One of the reasons of it going viral this time around could have to do with the COVID 2019, or the coronavirus dominating global headlines.

However, there's no proof of livestock of Ajmer, or India for that matter, being infected.

