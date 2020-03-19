COVID-19 Fact-Check: MOS Health Says Sit Under Sun for 15 Mins

In an earlier interview with FIT, Professor Ramanan Laxminarayan, Director of Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy ( CDDEP) said that, “We do not know how heat will affect this coronavirus as of yet. Usually, respiratory pathogens disappear in the summer and in the heat, but we have seen many cases in tropical countries too.”

Dr Ray says that COVID-19’s relationship with heat is complex too. “See, increased heat and humidity both work against the virus, but they do not knock it out completely.”

What they can do - and this is a positive possibility for India - is reduce the number of people who get infected and help curb community transmission. “If the heat and humidity reduce the numbers that itself will benefit India tremendously. A few experts (from NIV and ICMR) tend to believe this will, but we cannot be sure or exactly predict this.”

Another interesting aspect about the global spread of this virus is that most of it is around 30-50 degree latitude - the temperate region. This includes Europe, USA, Wuhan, India, Northern Iran and excludes places like Sweden, or Africa which fall either too low or too high and have temperatures outside the range too.

“We are all hoping it doesn't hit us too hard! Yes, India has low numbers perhaps because our testing is low, but it is also because of our weather,” says Dr Ray.

“Wuhan is exactly 30 degrees, places more south than that have much lesser cases.”