Misleading Reports, Viral Messages Spread Misinformation About NeoCoV

Misleading headlines by news organisations and social media posts have created panic about the "newly-discovered" virus called NeoCoV.

While some posts said that the virus killed "1 in 3 people", others called is a "highly infectious variant of COVID-19".

We went through the study that the reports were based on and didn't find any such conclusions. Moreover, the study is yet to be peer-reviewed. NeoCoV is not a "new" virus nor is it a variant of COVID-19. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of NeoCoV in humans.