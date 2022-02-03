World Cancer Day: Busting Common Myths About Cancer and Its Treatment

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing - especially if it's about a disease, its prevention or treatment.

Cancer is one such disease that comes with its share of misconceptions, whether they're about its cause, spread, diagnosis, or treatment.

The wrong information can lead to stress and anxiety, and in worse cases, the wrong measures for treatment and prevention.

According to the American Cancer Society, 90% of people diagnosed with cancer can now live for 5 years or longer - in instances of throat, breast and prostate cancer, while the survival rate has risen to 67% overall for all types of cancer.

The idea that a cancer diagnosis is a death sentence is one of the more common myths about cancer that makes people lose hope.