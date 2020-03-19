COVID-19: How to Protect Your Mental Health During Work From Home

The coronavirus has changed the very world we live in, in a matter of weeks.

People the world over are now implementing measures to fight the virus. One of these measures is shifting from working in large offices and buildings to working from home as part of social distancing.

While some people have welcomed working from home, others say its wreaked havoc on their emotional and mental well-being.

Is working from home detrimental or beneficial to people’s mental health?

Why do some people enjoy working from home, while others find it nearly impossible?

And how can you keep your peace of mind intact, while adjusting to a new routine like this?