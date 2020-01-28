Coronavirus | What Does it Mean to be Under Quarantine?

With Coronavirus cases being reported in different countries like US, Nepal and France, Indian authorities are stepping up their preparedness to prevent the spreading of the contagious virus.

Delhi's prominent hospitals - Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, along with AIIMS - and hospitals in Mumbai, Cochin, Amritsar etc. have all set up isolation wards to quarantine suspected cases of coronavirus.

Ministry of Civil Aviation has identified 7 airports including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin where screening centres have been set up.