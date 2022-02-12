How Many Countries Still Follow The Hippocratic Oath?

Reports of the National Medical Commission proposing to ditch the Hippocratic Oath in favour of the Charak Shapath led to an outcry from some opposition leaders over the move, calling it "saffronisation" of the medical profession.

How many countries still ask their doctors to swear by the oath? (A surprising amount don't) How many have opted for alternatives to the Hippocratic Oath?

And is the centuries-old text still even relevant in the field of modern medicine? Let's find out.