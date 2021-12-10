Switzerland's New Euthanasia Device & Where India's Law Stands

'Sacro' works by replacing the oxygen inside the coffin-like pod with nitrogen and inducing hypoxia, leading to a quick, painless and quick end.

But, the futuristic capsule that looks like something straight out of a black mirror episode has found itself in the epicentre of controversy and sparked a recurring debate around the world—that of the morality of assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Questions have been raised about whether the capsule causes death a bit too quickly (less than a minute is what the makers promise), and how it may perhaps 'industrialise suicide'.