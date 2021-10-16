ADVERTISEMENT

FIT Quiz: What Foods Are Good for Your Eyes?

Take the FIT quiz to find out how to care for your eyes right.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>World Sight Day:&nbsp; Which nutrients are important to keep your eyes sharp?</p></div>
Your eyes are your windows to the world! Are you giving them the TLC they need to stay sharp?

14 October was World Sight Day and this year's theme is 'love your eyes'. Apart from reducing screen time and following the 20 20 20 rule (look away from your screen every twenty minutes, to a distance of 20 meters, for 20 seconds), nutrition and keeping other illnesses like diabetes and COVID can go a long way in protecting your sight in the long run.

Take this week's FIT quiz to find out if you're caring for your eyes right.

Share your results and ask your friends to take the quiz too!

