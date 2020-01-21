Asphyxiation in Nepal: Safety Tips for Using Gas Heaters

Nepalese media is reporting that eight Indian tourists, who were staying at a resort in Daman, a tourist attraction located in the Makawanpur area of Central Nepal, have allegedly died due to asphyxiation caused by using gas heaters in their room.

After being found unconscious in their hotel rooms, they were airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu, where they were declared dead upon arrival, according to police sources that spoke to The Quint.

The eight deceased - two couples and four children - were part of a group of 15 people who had travelled from Kerala to Nepal for a holiday. They had allegedly turned on a gas heater in one of the rooms to keep themselves warm with all the doors and windows bolted inside.

All these Indians hailed from Chengottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram.