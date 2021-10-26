Manage Migraines While Working From Home: Tips That Can Help
Here's what to know about managing migraines while working from home.
The pandemic and COVID-19 has changed the way we work, socialise, and live, shifting much of our lives online.
Zoom calls, video conferencing have become a part and parcel of life. Schools, yoga, work, parties, have all gone virtual.
But the virtual lifestyle also brings with it several downsides when it comes to your health.
People have become more prone to eye infections, eye problems, headaches, cervical issues, and screen time is also a trigger for migraines.
Migraine is a painful condition to live with, and there is no escape from one of its triggers – screen time. So, here are a few tips that can help you manage your migraines well.
Limit Your Screen Time
According to the PubMed Central, screen time increases the chances of migraines in young adults, can make it worse or can trigger it.
But this one is easier said than done, especially in the pandemic years.
What if we leave our phone or laptop and miss an important call or email?
We feel you, so here are some work arounds to simply cutting out screentime altogether.
In order to limit your screen time, you can take breaks in between.
Set boundaries. Talk to your colleagues about your daily availability and leave a few volunteer positions if they are making it worse for your migraine attacks.
Invest in Rose Tinted Glasses
That's right, according to the US NIH, rose colored glasses can be effective in reducing the risk of light-sensitive chronic migraines.
According to the US NIH, tinted glasses protect people from photophobia and the ones who are sensitive to indoor artificial lights. These tinted glasses have proved to reduce the frequency of migraines from 6.2 to 1.6.
Fix Your Posture
Work from home is silently ruining our posture and we experience the consequences in the form of shoulder pain, headaches, migraines and cervical issues.
Sitting at a computer with a hunched back puts so much stress on your neck, shoulders and head triggering a migraine. The only way to avoid that is to consciously keep a check of your posture back is straight and leave the bed and sit on the table for your working hours.
Exercise
According to the US NIH, exercise or yoga can be helpful in managing chronic migraines, reduce the intensity of pain, and lower frequency and duration of the migraine attacks.
Find Screen-Free Activities
Screen time doesn't count only as your mobile phone and laptop while you work. It also adds up when you binge-watch shows and movies after a long day's work.
Make sure to set aside two to three hours in a day in which you would like to indulge yourself in activities that require no tablets, phones or laptops, and invest that time in activities and hobbies that don't require you to look at a screen.
You can read, go for a walk, paint, listen to music, or any other hobby you couldn't make time for.
