Manage Migraines While Working From Home: Tips That Can Help

The pandemic and COVID-19 has changed the way we work, socialise, and live, shifting much of our lives online.

Zoom calls, video conferencing have become a part and parcel of life. Schools, yoga, work, parties, have all gone virtual.

But the virtual lifestyle also brings with it several downsides when it comes to your health.

People have become more prone to eye infections, eye problems, headaches, cervical issues, and screen time is also a trigger for migraines.