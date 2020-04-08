Beer Biceps Guy Ranveer Has Some ‘Lockdown’ Fitness Tips for You
After the Indian government announced a lockdown across the country, most offices have been forced to implement a ‘work from home’ policy and we know that while it may sound comfortable, it comes with a whole lot of cons which most of us are starting to realise now. Two weeks in, the lockdown has been rather unsettling for some us on the health front. Whether it’s your back or your posture, daily activity or even maintaining a good diet, The Quint spoke to Ranveer Allahbadia who is a fitness YouTuber.
Ranveer Allahbadia has a few tips that you can maintain imbibe during the lockdown and follow for life.
Loading...
Conscious Eating
Conscious eating is the simple practice of focusing your mind and energy on your food. “Even if you’re having a cup of chai, you should just focus on that,” says Ranveer. When we focus our energy on what we are eating or drinking, we can closely monitor the signal our body is sending with regards to if we are full or not. “People tend to binge eat when they are watching something while eating or talking to their friends etc. You end up taking in a lot more calories than you actually need,” he adds.
Sort Out Your Protein Intake
Ranveer says that one doesn’t really need to go to a dietician if we can pay attention to what constitutes our meals. He says you must add protein in your meals which can come from eggs, dal, paneer, chicken or the choice of protein you prefer. Next step is to make sure you include some veggies either cooked or raw. A key step is to stay away from any refined carb sources. “Avoid maida, polished rice as much as you can. Go for whole wheat, millets, ragi instead of refined carbs,” he says. Two proper meals a day are important.
Key Steps to Sleep Well
Nowadays we are wired to constantly consume information so much so that we tend to stay hooked to screens up until the minute before we sleep. The key step to sleep well is to keep away from screens at least an hour before you sleep. “You can read, you can listen to podcasts,” says Ranveer. He adds, “When I lie down to sleep I meditate in the simplest way possible. I start focusing on my breathing either that calms me down and puts me to sleep or I am so tired that I automatically fall asleep.”
Youtuber and fitness expert Ranveer Allahbadia says that the lockdown period is a good time to incorporate healthy lifestyle habits that one can benefit from in the future.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan