Excessive Sweating? Know the Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Hyperhidrosis is a non-threatening medical disorder charcterised by excessive sweating that is not necessarily related to heat or exercise.

According to the US NIH, the excessive sweating associated with the condition usually occurs in the most active areas of perspiration, including the hands, feet, groin, armpits and facial area due to the high concentration of sweat glands in these areas.

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, there are various types of the condition.

When excessive sweating is localised and affects only one body part, it is referred to as primary or focal hyperhidrosis.

Primary or focal hyperhidrosis may be further divided by the area affected. For example, palmoplantar hyperhidrosis is excessive sweating of the hands or feet.

Axillary hyperhidrosis is the excessive sweating of the armpits, gustatory hyperhidrosis is the excessive sweating of the face or chest a few moments after consuming certain foods.

When excessive sweating involves the whole body, it is known as secondary or generalized hyperhidrosis.