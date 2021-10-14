World Sight Day: Everything to Know About ‘Lazy Eye’ Disease

Lazy eye develops because of abnormal visual experience early in life that changes the nerve pathways between the retina and the brain. With time, the brain suppresses the inputs from the weaker eye, eventually leading to visual impairment.

The child relies on the stronger eye for vision.

The common causes of this abnormal nerve pathway development can be attributed to :

The difference in sharpness of vision between the eyes (refractive)

A significant difference between the prescriptions in each eye – often due to farsightedness, sometimes near- sightedness, or uneven curvature of the eye (astigmatism) – can result in lazy eye. Glasses/ contact lens should be prescribed as early as possible to correct these refractive errors.

Muscle imbalance (strabismus amblyopia)

Another common cause of lazy eye is an imbalance in the muscles that position the eyes (squinting eyes). This imbalance can cause the eyes to cross in or turn out, and prevent them from working together.

Deprivation of light

...due to a problem in one eye, such as cloudy lens (cataract), cloudy cornea, or drooping of eyelid, can prohibit clear vision in that eye. These then require urgent treatment to prevent permanent vision loss. It is often the cause of severe type of amblyopia.