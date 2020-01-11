Fit Quiz: Which of these Lohri Foods Are Great For Health Too?

Happy Lohri!

If you are a reader acquainted with this popular North Indian winter folk festival, you'd know that besides the comforting fact that Lohri marks the end of winter, even the bonfire and snacks are superfun!

But in case you don't know much about Lohri, don't worry.

It's a festival celebrated primarily by Hindus and Sikhs in the north of India, and is celebrated on January 13 every year.

What's on the menu, you ask? Well, traditionally people eat gajak, jaggery, til laddoos, chikki, sarson da saag, makki ki roti, and groundnuts. And wanna know the good news? Many of these are great for health too! Take the Fit Quiz to find out which ones!