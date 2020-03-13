Isolated Wards in 5 Hospitals: Is Mumbai Armed to tackle COVID-19?

Isolation wards have also been set up in four other Municipal hospital across the city. 20 beds have been set up in the isolation wards of HBT Hospital in Jogeshwari and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Meanwhile, 10 beds have set up at the two Bhabha Hospitals in Bandra and Kurla.

The BMC could also consider roping in private hospitals to ensure adequate facilities are at hand if required. But these hospitals must meet certain requirements, says Director of Infectious Diseases at Jaslok Hospital, Dr Om Shrivastava.