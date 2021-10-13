Star Trek Actor All Set to Become the World’s Oldest Astronaut

This will lead them to experience an acceleration or g-force of 3g. It’s a tricky concept to explain, but essentially, this feels like three people the same size as you sitting on your chest, pushing you into your seat. During re-entry into the atmosphere, the g-force will reach 6g.

High g-forces can have profound effects on the human body. At high g-forces, blood can be pulled away from the head which can starve the brain of oxygen. This can lead to visual changes including tunnel vision, loss of colour (greyout) or complete loss of vision (blackout), and in some cases, a g-force-induced loss of consciousness. This can occur at as little as 3g .

However, during simulations of sub-orbital flight paths on a centrifuge in people aged 20-78, older people were actually found to better tolerate the high g-forces experienced during re-entry through the atmosphere.

When New Shepard’s engines switch off towards the end of its ascent, allowing it to slow down and start falling back to Earth, the high G-forces will abruptly disappear and the passengers will feel weightless. In trained astronauts, this rapid entry to microgravity often leads to space sickness .

The lack of gravity means the position sensors in the ears (called our vestibular system) get confused and can’t tell if you’re moving, or which way is up or down. Older untrained space tourists, who could already have vestibular impairments , may be more susceptible to space sickness.

Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic – the spaceflight companies founded by Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, respectively – are providing only brief glimpses of space. Nonetheless, they will make valuable contributions to our understanding of the health effects of human spaceflight among increasingly diverse groups of people.

