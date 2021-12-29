Going Grey in Your Youth? Know the Causes of Premature Grey Hair

It is natural for hair to turn grey when you get past a certain age, but that isn't always the case.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Kashish Kalra, Head of Department and Consultant Dermatology, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, explains, "premature greying of hair means greying of hair before the age of 18. If it happens after the age of 18-20 years, then it is not considered a disease. It is a natural process. . This problem can be seen equally in women and men."

Many studied have tried to get to the bottom of this phenomenon.