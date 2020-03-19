Surat Plague 1994 Vs Coronavirus 2020: What We Can Learn From Past

“The people fleeing the affected zones are heading in all directions and taking the hysteria with them...Tetracycline, an antibiotic for plague treatment, has disappeared from chemist shops not only in Bombay but also in Delhi.”

This is an extract from a news report dated 25 September 1994 in The Hindu – and yet, is eerily similar to articles in 2020 on panic due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India and around the world.

Over 1,000 suspected cases, schools and businesses shut down, restrictions on Indian travellers flying abroad, and a crash in the stock market – the 1994 Surat plague was a major public health crisis of post-Independent India. As India reels under the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, what lessons can we learn from the past?