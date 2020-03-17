Here Is All That Is Shut Down in Chennai Amid the Corona Outbreak

Even as the nation grapples with coronavirus, with many state governments calling for and imposing restrictive measures to curtail social gatherings, the urgency had not caught up with Tamil Nadu until a circular from the state government was issued on Monday evening. The Edappadi Palaniswami-led government has ordered a shutdown of all educational institutions, malls, supermarkets and other places of mass gathering until 31 March.

Even private establishments have issued orders to the students and faculty members to return to their hometowns and advised foreign students to avoid travel abroad.

The measures were announced as part of efforts to reduce interaction among people (social distancing), and thus control the spread of the pandemic.

The state of Tamil Nadu reported its first coronavirus case on March 7th, when a 45-year-old engineer from Kancheepuram tested positive after returning from Oman. The patient has since recovered.