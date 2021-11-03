Coronary Artery Disease: How Modern Technology is Bringing a Brighter Future

For 45-year-old Kavita, climbing a short flight of stairs became a task as it made her breathless and completely exhausted.

Her medical history and diagnostic tests revealed pre-existing co-morbidities such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes that triggered plaque build-up and blockages in her coronary artery.

Given the progression of her condition, the doctor carried a minimally invasive procedure called Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to understand the appropriate treatment route.

Based on the microscopic images provided by the procedure, the doctor decided that stenting was required.

Kavita is not alone.