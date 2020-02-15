FIT Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Cannabis Based Treatments?

Cannabis treatments are here in India and how.

India's first cannabis clinic in Koramangala, Bengaluru, is already selling cannabis medicines which are made using cannabis extracts.

The oils and tablets are only available on medical prescription.

People suffering from neuropathic pain, depression and cancer are among the ones seeking cannabis treatments to get rid of pain.

But how effective is cannabis when it comes to medical issues?

