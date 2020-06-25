‘Flawed Science’: Experts Question Patanjali’s New COVID-19 Drugs

On July 1, Patanjali released a press statement to clarify their statement that they have created a “coronavirus cure with a 100 per cent recovery rate.”

As per a tweet by ANI, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali re-iterated the results from their clinical trials that claimed a “67% recovery in 3 days & 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment, where all 45 patients became COVID negative.” They said the results had been shared with the Ayush MInistry, but the Ministry has not confirmed their drug as a cure.

As per their statement, Patanjali says it is allowed by the Ministry to “manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablets, Divya SwasarVati and Divya AnuTaila across India” as an immunity booster and not a COVID cure.