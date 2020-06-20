Start this International Day of Yoga with some basic and simple asanas for your mind, body and soul.From the youngest to the oldest, yoga is for all without any restrictions based on age, weight, or experience. We have to start somewhere and we are all beginners at something. For the uninitiated, Yoga fulfills the needs of the mind, body, and spirit. No matter what your goal is, yoga is the answer to achieve it. It starts you off on an endless journey to your authentic self.Yoga gives you a range of benefits such as weight management, healthy hair, glowing skin, improved immunity, increased strength, flexibility, mindfulness, and so much more.There are many aspects that makeup Yoga. Some of these are chanting, pranayama, meditation, mudras, asanas, etc. everyone has a different starting point based on your interest and objective.However, yoga asanas form an important part of a practitioner of yoga. Here are ten simple asanas to get you started off on your yoga journey. These foundational poses are meant for beginners but can be practised by practitioners of all levels.Yoga Asanas and Meditation to Help You Strengthen Your ImmunityBalasana (Child’s Pose)Formation of the postureKneel down on the mat and sit on your heelsInhale and raise arms above headExhale and bend your upper body forwardPlace your forehead on the floorThe pelvis should rest on the heelsEnsure that your back is not hunchedSukhasana (Happy Pose)Formation of the postureSit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in DandasanaFold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thighThen fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thighPlace your palms on the kneesSit erect with spine straightArdha PadmasanaFormation of the postureBegin with Sukhasana.Place your right foot on your left thigh facing upwardsPush your knees to the floorStraighten your back and place your palms on your knees facing upwardsHold this asana for a whileRepeat the same on the other sideYoga is Just As Good As Aerobic Exercises for Brain HealthPadmasanaFormation of the postureSit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thighLift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing upPull your feet closer to your hipsDrop your knees to the floorPlace your palms on your knees facing upHold the asana for a whileRepeat with the other legPadahasthasanaFormation of the postureBegin by standing in SamasthithiExhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your kneesPlace palms on either side of feetAs a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighsVajrasanaFormation of the postureBegin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your bodyLean forward and slowly drop your knees on your matPlace your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outwardHere, your thighs should press your calf musclesKeep your heels close to each otherDo not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each otherPlace your palms on your knees facing upwardStraighten your back and look forwardHold this asana for a whileAcidity Issues? SiddhasanaFormation of the postureSit on the groundStart by stretching both legs forwardFold your left knee bringing your left heel close to your body near your groinBending your right knee and move it to the front of the left ankle.Lift your right foot and place it just above your left ankle. Bring your right heel into your groin area. Do not force if you feel discomfortSlide the toes of your right foot into the space between the left calf muscles.Turn your palms facing upwards on your knees should touch the floor.Customize your yoga practice depending on your body's physical capability. Many a time we become overenthusiastic and end up with an injury. Therefore, make your practice your own. It can be paced fast, slow, or medium based on your level of comfort. The important thing to note when you begin is to allow yourself the discipline of self-care through Yoga. You will feel empowered, positive, calm, and enjoy more clarity of thought. These Asanas Can Help You Ease Into Practice SiddhasanaFormation of the postureSit on the groundStart by stretching both legs forwardFold your left knee bringing your left heel close to your body near your groinBending your right knee and move it to the front of the left ankle.Lift your right foot and place it just above your left ankle. Bring your right heel into your groin area. Do not force if you feel discomfortSlide the toes of your right foot into the space between the left calf muscles.Turn your palms facing upwards on your knees should touch the floor.Customize your yoga practice depending on your body’s physical capability. Many a time we become overenthusiastic and end up with an injury. Therefore, make your practice your own. It can be paced fast, slow, or medium based on your level of comfort. The important thing to note when you begin is to allow yourself the discipline of self-care through Yoga. You will feel empowered, positive, calm, and enjoy more clarity of thought. (Grand Master Akshar is an internationally acclaimed Yoga Master, Philanthropist, Spiritual Guru, Lifestyle Coach, Author)