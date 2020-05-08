Being Yoga: Advice From Top Yoga, Fitness & Ayurveda Experts

Talking about the highlights Ira added, "Some of the highlights were BK Shivani sharing what our day should look like to be mentally strong during Covid-19. There was Rahul Bose who gave a wonderful talk about how is he managing to stay fit despite having no access to any equipment, no access to any ground, and how he is using a 6 by 6 space to workout and stay healthy. Mahesh Bhupathi told us about how he is surviving, how he and his family, his wife Lara Dutta, and their daughter are keeping healthy, and how kids should stay engaged during the lockdown. We had Radhanath Swami who joined us from Chicago and he told us about lessons from Bhagwat Geeta to stay strong during this time and what I thought was particularly interesting is what he said about what Krishna would be saying right now if he was there on earth, about this pandemic and what the future would be. We ended with a beautiful Kirtan by Krishna Das who is a grammy-winning artist who joined us with some really amazing chants and Kirtans and we were really blessed to have him."