FIT Quiz: Are You Marathon Ready? Here Are Some Useful Tips

Run run run!

There’s perhaps no other activity as highly touted for your health as running. Move your muscles, regulate your breathing, burn those calories and set that heart right!

The Mumbai Marathon, also termed Asia’s largest marathon, sees the largest mass participation in a sporting event in the continent. With so many of us taking part in it, there are a few do’s and don’ts that we must be aware of. Do you know what you should be eating before and after the run? How much water do you need to keep yourself hydrated? Is it safe for absolutely anybody to run the marathon?

Take this quiz and find out!