How Does ‘Superhuman’ Ronaldo Jump so Unbelievably High?

Research into the area has time and again found certain ‘superior’ genes that could help a particular individual excel in particular activities. For instance, studies on African runners discovered that they had biological advantages like more red blood cells, better oxygen uptake, lower energy cost of running and differences in BMI, body shapes and legs — perhaps due to their elevated habitat.

FIT spoke with Dr Rajat Chauhan, who specializes in Sports-Exercise Medicine and Osteopathy/Musculo-Skeletal Medicine. While he agrees that genes are important, he asserts the importance of not reducing a player’s success down to their genetic makeup. “Of course, they are talented. But it’s more about what you do with these genes. Discipline, training, and years of experience show in Ronaldo’s physique and performance.”