Malaika Arora Nails a New Yoga Posture; Shares How It Can Be Done
Fitness freak Malaika Arora has nailed the modified reclined pigeon pose. Not just that, she is encouraging her fans to learn the yoga posture.
Malaika took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of hers where she can be seen striking the yoga pose with perfection.
"One of my biggest fitness rules is, holiday or no holiday, workout shouldn't stop. Find some time to squeeze some sort of workout in your schedule. On that note, here's #malaikasmoveoftheweek to get you started for an awesome week. This week's pose is is Modified Reclined Pigeon Pose," she captioned the picture.
In the post, she also shared tips with fitness enthusiasts regarding how to nail the pose.
Malaika keeps sharing pictures of yoga postures that she performs every week. Last Monday, she had shared a photo that has her performing the Upward Dog or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana.
