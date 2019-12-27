Why Does Metabolism Slow Down As You Grow Old?

Cryogenic pods and Dorian Gray’s surreptitious deals over his soul, to name a few, might promise eternal youth and immortality, but unfortunately, until they become a reality for you and I, lesser mortals like us have to face the consequences of ageing. The inexorable passage of time leaves behind several travails in its wake which include - wrinkling, joint pain, fatigue and behold, the worst of them all - weight gain. In a nut-shell, one of the biggest factors of weight gain that comes with age is slow metabolism.

Metabolism is defined by Dr Anjana Bhan, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Max Mutli-Speaciality Centre, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi, as the sum of all chemical reactions that keep the body alive and organs functioning properly.

In simple terms, metabolism is the process in which your body turns food into energy. Dr (Brig) Pankaj Puri, Director Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, New Delhi, puts it in the following manner: