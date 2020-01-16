Mumbai Marathon 2020: Fitness and Nutrition Tips For Runners

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is the largest marathon in Asia and is held on the third Sunday of January every year. This year, it's being held on 19 January 2020.

The event is divided into six different race categories: Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), Dream Run (6 km), Senior Citizens' Run (4.3 km), Champions with Disability (2.4 km), and a Timed 10K.