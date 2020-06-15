The immune system is our body’s personal cavalry, navy, and air force system. The highly advanced piece of technology that is the human body comes with its own in-built defense mechanism. Without the immune system, we would have no protection against harmful substances from the environment, diseases, and harmful cells.Immunity is of 2 types, active and passive immunity. When our own immune system protects us from a pathogen, this is called active immunity. When we gain protection against a pathogen from someone else, this is passive immunity. The immune system contains white blood cells, antibodies, the lymphatic system, the spleen, the thymus, and the bone marrow.Keeping both the mind and body strong can raise immunity levels, we also need to take care of our diet and consume immunity building foods.Follow these yoga practices to improve your immune system.Being Yoga: Advice From Top Yoga, Fitness & Ayurveda Experts PaschimottanasanaFormation of the posture:Begin with DandasanaEnsure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forwardExtend your arms upward and keep your spine erectExhale and empty your stomach of airWith the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower bodyLower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingersTry to touch your knees with your noseBreathing Methodology: Exhale while bending forwardYoga is Just As Good As Aerobic Exercises for Brain HealthDhanurasanaFormation of the posture:Begin by lying down on your stomachBend your knees and hold your ankles with your palmsHave a strong gripLift your legs and arms as high as you canLook up and hold the posture for a whileBreathing Methodology: Inhale while lifting the body upInsomnia Not Letting You Catch Enough Zs? Yoga Might HelpChakrasanaFormation of the posture:Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floorPlace your palms next to your ears, with fingers pointing forwardInhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an archAllow your head to fall gently behind and keep your neck relaxedKeep your body weight evenly distributed between your four limbsBreathing Methodology: Inhale while lifting the body upYoga Helps With Fitness, Mindfulness and...Climate Change? Kapal BhatiIn Sanskrit, ‘Kapal’ means skull and ‘Bhati’ means ‘shining/illuminating’. Therefore, this Kapalbhati Pranayam is also known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique.Method:Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)Straighten your back and close your eyesPlace your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breathYou can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing itInhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomachYour Job Leaving You Exhausted? Try These Simple Yoga AsanasMeditationSuper Power Meditation also a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind, and help relax you.Method:Come to a seated position on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid.The intention is to sit in the shape of the triangle atop a mountain.Visualize a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate on this imagery.During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.Yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation are great ways to boost the immune system naturally.Yoga is a great practice to lower the stress hormones in your body; stress is one of the biggest factors for a weakened immune system.Spend a little time on yourself each day practicing asanas, pranayama, or meditation techniques. This will condition the lungs and respiratory tract, remove toxins from the body and enable the smooth functioning of your organs.Acidity Issues? Give These Yoga Asanas a Shot(Grand Master Akshar, an internationally acclaimed Yoga Master, Philanthropist, Spiritual Guru, Lifestyle Coach, Author)(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)