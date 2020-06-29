From the Frontlines: How the Workers Are Battling Collective Fear

She was allowed down by the ASHA workers to see me in the society office on the ground floor, the first time I had conducted a medical camp this season indoors. It was a luxury to have a fan above me to fight away the Indian summer. Diligently I took a medical history, whilst feeling her pulse. It was beating fast. She looked completely well and clinically the probability of her harbouring an active illness seemed low. I asked her what I thought was the obvious question, “Have you run here to see me?” in a jovial tone; inferring that it may have been the cause for the tachycardia. “No” she replied in Hindi, “I am feeling scared”.