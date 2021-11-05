10 Oral Health Tips for the Festive Season
Take note of these 10 oral care tips for the festive season.
During the festive season, we tend to ignore our diet, health and binge-eat. These processed, sugary foods not only affect your physical health but take a toll on the oral health as well.
Here are a few basic tips to take care of your oral health this festive season.
Brush Well
Dentists suggest we brush our teeth twice a day, once in the morning and once in the night. Many of us skip the night routine. Dentists also suggest that one must brush in a circular motion, and make sure to change the brush every 3 months.
Use Mouthwash
Mouthwash not only keeps the breath fresher and cleaner, but neutralises the acid present in the mouth.
Mouthwash cleans the particles present in between teeth and also has also been proven to repair damaged teeth.
Choose Your Food Wisely
It's important to watch what we eat. Your teeth are the first to digest the food you eat before it makes its way down the body for further digestion. One must avoid consumption of sweet or sugary drinks as they lead to tooth decay. Choose your food carefully for fresher and healthier breath.
Reduce the Consumption of Sodas
Excess consumption of sodas can weaken the enamel as well as the dentin of the tooth which may result in erosion and decay. Moreover, the acids, carbonation and sugar present in these drinks cause the growth of bacteria in the mouth, which leads to cavities and bad oral hygiene.
Reduce the Consumption of Hot Drinks
Regular consumption of tea and coffee can dry out the mouth, leading to mouth ulcers and bad breath. Caffeinated drinks are responsible for staining of teeth. One must cut down on the consumption of hot drinks and limit it to 1-2 cups a day.
Avoid Smoking
Smoking is not only injurious to lungs and the respiratory system, but it also puts your oral health at risk. Smoking causes teeth to stain. The stains on the teeth are due to the smoke which is mostly superficial and can be polished off, but regular smoking can lead to deep penetration of smoke into the teeth enamel. Smoking also causes dark spots between teeth.
Frequent Oral Check-ups
It is important that people visit dentists at least twice a year so that they can keep the oral problems at bay. Dentists are trained specialists who can diagnose early signs of any gum-related problems or cavities before they become severe and tough to handle.
Reduce Alcohol Consumption
Alcohol is not only injurious to lungs and the respiratory system, but they also increase the risk of oral health problems. The sugar, acid and other harmful compounds present in the alcohol promote the growth of bacteria and dry out the mouth that causes ulcers. The acid can weaken the enamel and result in signs of cavities as well.
Do not Ignore Flossing
Flossing is one the most important yet ignored steps of oral care. Half an inch of floss is enough for each tooth. Flossing can fight germs by getting rid of the tiny food particles that the brush cannot reach. Unlike the brush, floss is more flexible and can clean every inch and corner of the mouth as well as the tooth.
Drink Enough Water
Water is not only essential for the body but also for the oral health and hygiene. If a person is dehydrated, the mouth tends to dry out resulting in growth of bacteria and bad breath. Water promotes the production of saliva that washes out the food and sugar, and is also responsible for killing harmful bacteria.
