Listen to This Doctor as He Gives You 16 Tips to Combat COVID-19
India and the world are all battling with the COVID-19 pandemic that first originated in China’s Wuhan. As the numbers rise and measures to contain the outbreak emerge, we’re flooded with information and suggestions on how to protect ourselves from the disease.
FIT speaks to doctors from various fields to understand the situation and know how to manage it best. Watch these experts break down the basics of what we can do to get through this time.
Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman, Liver Transplant at Medanta gives 16 bullet points to keep in mind in these times. They’re crisp, they’re short and they work!
- Wash your hands more
- Stay home more
- Clean more
- Test more
- Sleep more
- Save more
- Call and text more
- Party less
- Drink less
- Smoke less
- Touch your face less
- Hug less
- Kiss less
- Shake hands less
- Laugh more
- Panic less
Precautions couldn’t have been made any simpler!
