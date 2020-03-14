COVID-19 in India: 2 More Cases Detected in Maharashtra
Two persons who had returned from Dubai have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Saturday, 14 March.
This takes the total number of cases in the state up to 16, consequently driving up the total number of confirmed cases in India to 86.
This is a developing story, and more details will follow.
Meanwhile, earlier today, the East-African country Rwanda saw it’s first case of coronavirus, and the patient is an Indian national.
