276 Indians Abroad COVID-19 Positive; Total Indians Nearly 400

In the meantime, an IANS report says New Delhi has asked Tehran to grant a sanatorium for the Indian pilgrims who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Iran, the Middle East country badly hit by the pandemic.

There are over 6,000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran. Of them, there are about 1,100 pilgrims mainly from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and the state of Maharashtra and nearly 300 students primarily from Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS further adds, around 1,000 fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and others stay in Iran earning their livelihood and for religious studies.

Sources told IANS that though health officials were visiting the Indian patients in their respective lodges in Iran every day, the Indian government was exploring a sanatorium for them.