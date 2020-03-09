COVID-19 India | 3-Yr-Old in Kerala Tests Positive for Coronavirus

According to ANI, a three-year-old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala. He had recently traveled to Italy and has now been kept at the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College.

Dr. NK Kuttappan, Ernakulam Dist Medical Officer said, “The child arrived in Kochi on 7th March from Italy with his parents. He was transferred to the medical college after screening at the airport. His father&mother are under observation at the isolation ward of the medical college.”

His parents are also under observation at the isolation ward of the medical college. This brings the total cases in Kerala to 6.

He is the first child to be tested positive for the virus in India.

Additionally, a 63-year-old woman in Jammu who recently visited Iran also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, 9 March, making her the first confirmed case in J&K.

The total number of cases in India is now 41.