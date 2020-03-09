COVID-19 India | 3-Yr-Old in Kerala Tests Positive for Coronavirus
According to ANI, a three-year-old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala. He had recently traveled to Italy and has now been kept at the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College.
Dr. NK Kuttappan, Ernakulam Dist Medical Officer said, “The child arrived in Kochi on 7th March from Italy with his parents. He was transferred to the medical college after screening at the airport. His father&mother are under observation at the isolation ward of the medical college.”
His parents are also under observation at the isolation ward of the medical college. This brings the total cases in Kerala to 6.
He is the first child to be tested positive for the virus in India.
Additionally, a 63-year-old woman in Jammu who recently visited Iran also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, 9 March, making her the first confirmed case in J&K.
The total number of cases in India is now 41.
This comes a day after Kerala reported five new cases from its Pathanamthitta district. Three out of the five people had a travel history to Italy while two others are their relatives. They arrived in Kerala on February 29 on a Qatar Airways flight from Venice and had a one-and-a-half-hour halt at Doha.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways announced that entry to the State of Qatar is ‘temporarily’ suspended for all those traveling from certain countries as a ‘preventive measure’ due to the spread of the virus. These countries include India, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.
