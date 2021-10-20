A Pig's Kidney Attached to a Human Seems to Work in a Rare Surgery

A kidney grown in a genetically altered pig has been 'attached' into a human in a rare surgery, reports The New York Times.

The surgery is being hailed as a scientific breakthrough that may open up potential new source for organ transplants.

The kidney was attached to a brain dead patient who was followed for only 54 hours. The kidney seemed to work. While it will be crucial to see how long such an organ can continue to work, it's still an exciting scientific experiment.