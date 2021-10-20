A Pig's Kidney Attached to a Human Seems to Work in a Rare Surgery
The pig was genetically engineered to grow an kidney for the human body.
A kidney grown in a genetically altered pig has been 'attached' into a human in a rare surgery, reports The New York Times.
The surgery is being hailed as a scientific breakthrough that may open up potential new source for organ transplants.
The kidney was attached to a brain dead patient who was followed for only 54 hours. The kidney seemed to work. While it will be crucial to see how long such an organ can continue to work, it's still an exciting scientific experiment.
The surgery took place at NYU Langone Health. It's important to note that the results are yet to be peer reviewed or published.
There is a long wait for patients of kidney failure and in India, finding a donor is difficult. That means living on dialysis while you wait for a match.
A pig was genetically engineered to grow an kidney for the human body. It was then attached to the blood vessels in the upper leg outside the abdomen of a brain dead patient on a ventilator.
It worked. The kidney functioned, produced urine and the waste product called creatinine, reports NYTimes.
While the organ was not transplanted inside the body, the fact that it worked indicates it would have performed the function inside the body as well. Such transplants from primates and pigs are called xenotransplants.
There's been a mixed response to the news with some surgeons widely optimistic. Genetically engineering pigs to harvest their organs though could raise ethical issues.
While there is a history of xenotransplants, most have resulted in failure.
Experts believe pigs work better than primates since they are easier to raise and can grow quickly to human size.
Pig heart valves are often used in transplants and pig pancreas cells have been used in diabetic patients.
So far, such transplants have taken place between pigs and primates. This would be the first such transplant into a human.
(With inputs from The New York Times)
