A Psychologist on Taking Care of Our Mental Health During COVID-19
The situation of the country and the world is changing every day with the COVID-19 pandemic that’s posing a threat to our way of living. The constant flow of information and updates on the outbreak can get exhausting, and it can indelibly impact our mental health.
FIT speaks to doctors from various fields to understand the situation and know how to manage it best. Watch these experts break down the basics of what we can do to get through this time.
Dr Kamna Chhibber, Head, Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare shares that such a situation could certainly be increasing the anxiety in many people, and the reasons for this are multiple — from uncertainty and concern about our health and wellbeing to the financial implications of the restrictions.
The way to move forward is to come together as a community and to learn to support each other. Spend time with family members, use isolation time for hobbies and interests that you haven’t been able to indulge in, and make sure you are equipping yourself with the right information, she adds.
