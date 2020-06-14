Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died from suicide in his Mumbai home on Sunday, 14 June.The actor was 34 and was known for films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.Condolences poured in on twitter and social media. We are using the phrase ‘died by suicide’ instead of ‘committed’ to destigmatize mental health and illness.This is a developing story, and more details will be added.(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)Video | What Has Led to Suicides During the COVID-19 Lockdown? (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)