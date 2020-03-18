‘Don’t Have Enough Protective Equipment’: AIIMS Docs on COVID-19

A day after the letter was sent, the hospital administration conducted a meeting with the doctors on Tuesday, 17 March an followed up with another meeting on Wednesday.

“We asked that the RDA (Residents Doctors Association) be made a stakeholder in the Coronavirus Planning Action Team to facilitate easier discussions and met with the administration,” says Dr Pratap.

The Heads of Departments were present as were the unions of other healthcare professionals. “We have strongly trusted the administration to ensure a steady supply of stock - they have said they will listen to us,” he adds.

Another request was for a clearer protocol. Dr Pratap says, “How do we manage OPDs, or isolate other patients. WHO, ICMR and the health ministry are giving us new information every day and the guidelines are changing rapidly. We are trying to keep up and focus on managing this highly contagious virus.”

The outcome of the meeting was positive, says Dr Pratap. “We all agreed that we need to work together to combat this national crisis.”

There are no positive cases in AIIMS yet so no doctors are being tested he says, “but we are increasing capacity building, screening centres, ICU beds and isolation beds are being prepared. But for now, we need PPEs without interruption, otherwise, if we get infected it will be a catastrophe.”

Dr Bhatti says that he has “full faith” in the AIIMS director to fulfil their promise.