Rescue Successful: Air India Flight From China Lands in Delhi
The special Air India flight for China that took off from Delhi on 31 January to help evacuate Indians trapped in Wuhan has landed today, 1 February.
The flight rescued 324 Indian nationals. From these, 103 Indians were taken from the airport to Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp for medical observation.
ANI reports that another flight to evacuate Indians from Wuhan is scheduled to leave Delhi airport at 12:50 pm today, says Air India.
Rescue for the Evacuees
As indicated in an earlier FIT article, The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Haryana’s Manesar for the students brought back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan.
In preparation for the evacuation, the Indian Embassy in China had requested Indians living in Wuhan and Hubei province to sign consent slips. Reportedly, the consent note has to be signed by the individuals or by parents in case of minors. The scanned copy had to be sent to the Indian Embassy. A unique code was provided by the embassy to the passengers.
(With inputs from ANI)
