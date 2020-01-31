Air India Flight Departs for China to Bring Indians Back Home
Air India special flight has departed from Delhi for China to evacuate Indians trapped in Wuhan since the outbreak.
The flight is likely to return Saturday early morning at 2 am. Boeing 747 has 5 doctors from the Ministry of Health on board along with all the medicines and other requirements for the evacuees. 33 AI officials are on board the flight. The passengers will be tested and kept in isolation once they land.
The AI Chairperson Ashwini Lohani had tweeted earlier on how the airline was once again taking a front and centre role when it came to emergencies.
In preparation for the evacuation, the Indian Embassy in China had requested Indians living in Wuhan and Hubei province to sign consent slips. Reportedly, the consent note has to be signed by the individuals or by parents in case of minors. The scanned copy had to be sent to the Indian Embassy. A unique code was provided by the embassy to the passengers.
