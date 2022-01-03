Air Pollution | Delhi Ushers in the New Year with 'Severe' AQI: Report

"Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed," the advisory read.

It further asked people to avoid burning of wood, candles or incense.

"Keep the room clean - don't vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust. Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out," according to the advisory.