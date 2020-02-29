Amazon Stops Sale of 1 Million Products Claiming to Cure COVID-19

In an attempt to curb fear-mongering around coronavirus, Amazon has barred more than 1 million products that falsely claimed to cure or protect against COVID-19.

According to a report by Reuters, Amazon.com Inc removed thousands of goods from sellers attempting to price-gouge which is to unreasonably inflate the price of goods sold to an exploitative extent. This usually happens after natural or man-made calamities and exploits customers who are already in a vulnerable state.

An Amazon spokesperson read a statement announcing that, “There is no place for price gouging on Amazon.”

This move was made after the Internet giant was under scrutiny over the sale of their health and health-related products. Italy, in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, raised a probe into the high online prices for sanitizers and masks.