Anti-HIV Drugs for Coronavirus: Could They Be Effective?

The combination includes a mixture of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, along with the flu drug oseltamivir in large doses.

Even Chinese health authorities have been administering these drugs, while maintaining that there is no effective cure for the virus yet.

Another antiviral drug, called remdesivir, which had initially been developed to fight Ebola, was used to treat the first patient affected by the Wuhan coronavirus in the US. IANS reports that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has applied for a patent in China for the use of this antiviral therapy.

The Indian pharmaceutical major Cipla, is also reportedly keeping a stock ready of the two anti-HIV drugs. Chairman Yusuf Khwaja Hamied said that these medicines are off-patent and are now being repurposed to deal with the new virus. “We are not approaching the Indian government that in case of any emergency, we will rise to the occasion and help,” a Business Today report quotes him as saying.