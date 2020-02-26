Artificial Limbs Could Now Be Lighter and Longer Lasting

Singh said that a key issue was wear and tear of the pressure points in the earlier material. Since the new material is tougher and can sustain more pressure at pressure points (the places where the body weight comes upon the prosthesis) the wear and tear will be less.

She further explained that the manufacturing method had also been changed and instead of manual work for shaping pressure points, vacuum pumps will now give it shape. This reduces air pockets and chance of breakage to increase the accuracy.

The types of prosthesis that will use changed material include below knee, above knee, through knee, above ankle, partial foot, above elbow and below elbow prosthesis.

Trials have already begun, and people have responded well to prostheses made with the new material.