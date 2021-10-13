US Panel Warns Against Use of Aspirins to Prevent Heart Attacks, Stroke

A daily regime of low dose aspirin is not recommended for people at risk of heart disease, according to a new set of guidelines released by a panel of experts of the US preventive services taskforce.

The panel says the recommendation has been made on the basis of strong evidence that suggests the risk of using aspirins as a preventive measure far outweigh any possible benefits.

Although aspirin is primarily used as a painkiller, it has been prescribed to people with high blood pressure, survivors of heart attacks, and even as preventive treatment for those at a high risk of heart attacks because of its blood thinking property and ability to lower risks of blood clots.

The new recommended guidelines by the US panel of experts, however, discourages prophylactic use of aspirins, citing the risk of internal bleeding and gastrointestinal ulcers which can be fatal.