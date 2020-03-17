Avoid Taking Ibuprofen for COVID-19 Symptoms: WHO

French authorities have warned against using over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, to manage symptoms of COVID-19 as they could worsen the effects of the virus.

The country’s health minister Olivier Veran, who is also a doctor, tweeted, “The taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone … ] could be a factor in aggravating the infection. In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice,” The Guardian reported.

This advisory was followed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) caution against using ibuprofen to manage COVID-19 symptoms and recommendation that people should avoid self-medicating with the drug.

This is because anti-inflammatory drugs are believed to diminish the response of the body’s immune system, and thus, could be a risk for people with infections, such as COVID-19.